StrongHands Trading Down 15.4% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $321,542.57 and approximately $83.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,771,460,248 coins and its circulating supply is 16,358,265,894 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

