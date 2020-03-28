Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 153,523 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,947 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INN opened at $4.24 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.