Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE:SLF opened at C$42.38 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.9699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 600 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.12 per share, with a total value of C$39,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,212. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,688.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

