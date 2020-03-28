Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Short Interest Update

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,100 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the February 27th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,025,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,327,302 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.83.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

