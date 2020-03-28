Super Zero (SERO) Reaches Market Cap of $15.13 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. Super Zero has a total market cap of $15.13 million and $10.79 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,394,155 coins and its circulating supply is 248,545,013 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.