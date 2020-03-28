SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 27th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 1,055,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,448. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

SPCB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

