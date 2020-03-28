Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Update

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 27th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Support.com stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.26% of Support.com worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Support.com alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:SPRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 99,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Support.com has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.32.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.