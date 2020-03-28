Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 27th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 486,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 70.61% and a negative net margin of 356.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

