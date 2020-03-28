Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

