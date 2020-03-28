SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

Media headlines about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s analysis:

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $202.59.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

