SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.54. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $5.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $19.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.94 to $22.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $12.19 on Friday, reaching $159.34. 868,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average of $225.39. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

