SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 27th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 943,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.87.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB traded down $12.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.34. 868,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.92 and its 200 day moving average is $225.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.