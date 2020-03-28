S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report $21.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the lowest is $20.60 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $18.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $80.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $80.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.25 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SANW shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert D. Straus purchased 15,000 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Also, insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 22,285 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,351 shares of company stock valued at $129,137. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

