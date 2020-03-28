Swarm Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. Swarm has a market cap of $767,614.64 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.02479529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00193725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

