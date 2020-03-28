SwftCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $197,157.00 (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and $197,157.00 worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.04891078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036918 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

