Swing Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $137,786.20 and approximately $145.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,493,601 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

