Swipe Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.62 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00007010 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

