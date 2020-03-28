Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,372,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 27th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,987.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,358,630. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Switch by 56.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.