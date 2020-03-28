Switcheo One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,451.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $3,451.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.02514022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194016 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

