Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 27th total of 111,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 147,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 239,318 shares of company stock worth $3,102,000. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Synalloy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 182,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Synalloy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Synalloy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Synalloy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNL opened at $9.00 on Friday. Synalloy has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

