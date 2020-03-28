Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Short Interest Update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,207,200 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 27th total of 896,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $287.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

