SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $36,967.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

