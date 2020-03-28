Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 415.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

