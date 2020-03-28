SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,217,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 27th total of 8,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 9,235,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,573. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

