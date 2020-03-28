T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $98.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

