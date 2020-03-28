T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,553,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 27th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

