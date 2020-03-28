T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,822,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 27th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,767,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,741 shares of company stock valued at $79,423. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,592,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,587,670. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 706.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

