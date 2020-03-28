TaaS (TAAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. TaaS has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $161.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004851 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02519657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00195665 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

