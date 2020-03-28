Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 27th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

TAIT opened at $2.32 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.20% of Taitron Components worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.