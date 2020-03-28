Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 538.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

