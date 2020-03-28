Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 27th total of 220,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE TARO traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

