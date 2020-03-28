Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $889,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

