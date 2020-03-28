TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 575.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $62.78 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

