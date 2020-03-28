TE-FOOD (TFD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,204.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $3,204.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.02518349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,703,167 tokens. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

