TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. TELA Bio updated its Q1 2020

NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

