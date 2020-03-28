Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Telecom Argentina worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

