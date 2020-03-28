Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $12.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $15.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX traded down $7.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.51. 295,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average of $348.56. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.