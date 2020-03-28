Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone & Data Systems reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,106,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

