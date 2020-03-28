TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 27th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 557,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 1,868,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.50 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

