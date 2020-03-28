Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Up 39.9% in March

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 27th total of 215,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $5.45 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.