Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Tempur Sealy International worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.91.

NYSE TPX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

