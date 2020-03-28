TENA Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a total market cap of $70,843.77 and approximately $502.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.02496439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195527 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

