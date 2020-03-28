Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Up 36.1% in March

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,100 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 27th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of TENB opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,435 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenable by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after acquiring an additional 523,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 681,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 132,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.