TERA (TERA) Price Up 5.4% This Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $227,095.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.02534680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195186 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.