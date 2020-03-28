Terracoin (TRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $165.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $983,349.66 and $165.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.03440928 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

