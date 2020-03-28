Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.63 Million

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post $606.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.78 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $585.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In related news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $99.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

