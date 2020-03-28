Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 27th total of 533,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $160,609,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

TTEK stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.