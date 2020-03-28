Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTPH stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.68) by $2.93. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 950.18%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

