Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Textron worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE TXT opened at $26.69 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

