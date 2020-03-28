Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $90.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00025237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 705,020,740 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

